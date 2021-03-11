Click here for a list of missing indigenous persons (MIP)

In order to protect the privacy rights of those involved, the Washington State Patrol Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit (MUPU) will provide a poster with photo for an active missing person ONLY when requested by a family member/legal guardian or the law enforcement agency handling the investigation.

The MUPU will provide a data packet for the requestor to fill out and provide essential information on the missing person and will request the most recent, color, good quality digital photo to include on the poster. Once the packet is filled out and signed the MUPU can proceed with the poster and any other investigative assistance requested.

If you are a family member of a missing person and would like their photo to be included on the Washington State Patrol Missing Person’s website, please contact:

Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit

mupu@wsp.wa.gov

(800) 543-5678

Or the WSP Tribal Liaison

Dawn Pullin

dawn.pullin@wsp.wa.gov

(360) 890-0150

The Washington State Patrol does not have Proprietary Ownership of other agency investigations. Please contact the reporting agency and provide the case number and the missing person’s name to give tips or request information.